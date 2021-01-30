iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL opened at $112.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.97. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

