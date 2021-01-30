iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 406,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,000 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $11,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWU. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 602.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 871.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000.

Shares of EWU opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.52. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.28.

