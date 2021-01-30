iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the December 31st total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:EMXC traded down $1.79 on Friday, reaching $57.05. 90,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,812. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $31.17 and a 12 month high of $61.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 45.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Main Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000.

