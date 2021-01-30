iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Radnor Financial Advisors LLC

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 8.1% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $17,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 67,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $68.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.47. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $70.66.

