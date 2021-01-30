iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 316.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $99.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

