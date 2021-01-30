iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) Trading Down 3.1%

iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)’s stock price were down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.41 and last traded at $20.62. Approximately 10,896 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 30,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 6.39% of iShares MSCI Austria ETF worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

