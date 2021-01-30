iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Trading Up 0.2%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.90. 117,018 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 69,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.85.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.91.

