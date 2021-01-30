iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,496 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $6,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth $200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 239.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 238.6% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $27.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.20.

