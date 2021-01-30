iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 235.9% from the December 31st total of 339,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

IGF stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,307,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,881. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $49.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.50.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.