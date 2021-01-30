iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME) Trading Up 0.6%

iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME)’s share price were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.85 and last traded at $35.59. Approximately 1,743 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.39.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $993,000.

