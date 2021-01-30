iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Purchased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSB opened at $54.26 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $48.55 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.