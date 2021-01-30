iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Lifted by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 11.5% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bank of Stockton owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $30,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Titus Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH opened at $233.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $247.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.17.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

