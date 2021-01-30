iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 45.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $4.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,564,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,231. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.17. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $247.58.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

