iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Stock Holdings Lifted by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. KCS Wealth Advisory owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000.

NYSEARCA:IEUR traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.79. 1,285,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,446. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average of $47.69.

