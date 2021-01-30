iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Bought by Coastal Capital Group Inc.

Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter.

AOM opened at $43.02 on Friday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $43.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.91.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

