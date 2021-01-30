iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (XDV.TO) (TSE:XDV) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (XDV.TO) (TSE:XDV) were down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$24.39 and last traded at C$24.44. Approximately 60,441 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 56,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.73.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.95.

