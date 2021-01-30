Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) was down 9.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.38 and last traded at $33.41. Approximately 11,521,856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 5,441,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.48. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 73.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.08 million. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,801.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 74,832.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,229,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,401,000 after buying an additional 4,224,290 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.7% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 108,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.2% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 39,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 36,033.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.1% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 39,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

