iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Stock Rating Lowered by Northland Securities

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was downgraded by Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $120.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $100.00. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of IRBT opened at $120.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $197.40.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 36,086 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $3,784,699.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,291,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $68,710.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,920.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,780 shares of company stock worth $7,084,091. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 690.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after purchasing an additional 224,442 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3,500.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 907,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,137,000 after purchasing an additional 882,274 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,240,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

