iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $222.73.

IRTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $235.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $227.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

IRTC stock traded down $82.58 on Monday, reaching $168.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,505,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,610. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $56.54 and a 52 week high of $286.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.18 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $234.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.39. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $1,143,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,976.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,669 shares of company stock valued at $20,835,262 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,790,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 363,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,484,000 after purchasing an additional 89,427 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,422,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,254,000 after purchasing an additional 64,365 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,736,000 after purchasing an additional 60,792 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

