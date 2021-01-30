iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP Sells $1,238,500.00 in Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,719,110.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David A. Vort also recently made the following trade(s):

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, December 1st, David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,000.00.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $168.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.26. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.54 and a twelve month high of $286.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.18 and a beta of 1.68.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRTC. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $227.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.