IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN) Trading 1.3% Higher

IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN) traded up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.73 and last traded at $29.73. 118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 30,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.36.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IQ 500 International ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN) by 137.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,031 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.57% of IQ 500 International ETF worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

