iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXXB) Shares Down 2.3%

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXXB) shares fell 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.82 and last traded at $19.79. 76,155,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 284% from the average session volume of 19,835,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27.

