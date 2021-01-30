iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJU) Trading Down 0.7%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJU)’s stock price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.29 and last traded at $42.29. 538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.17 and its 200-day moving average is $40.42.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Aluminum Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.