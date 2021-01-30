ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Trading 6.8% Higher

ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO)’s share price traded up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.82. 501,157 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 333,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

The stock has a market cap of $41.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 4.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13.

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.83 million. Research analysts predict that ION Geophysical Co. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ION Geophysical by 153.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 18,420 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ION Geophysical during the third quarter worth $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ION Geophysical during the third quarter worth $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in ION Geophysical by 232.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 55,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ION Geophysical by 343.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 163,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

ION Geophysical Company Profile (NYSE:IO)

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.