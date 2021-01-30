ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Trading 6.8% Higher

ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO)’s share price traded up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.82. 501,157 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 333,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.
The stock has a market cap of $41.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 4.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13.
ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.83 million. Research analysts predict that ION Geophysical Co. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.
ION Geophysical Company Profile (NYSE:IO)
ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.
