Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) declared a dividend on Friday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Invitation Homes has raised its dividend payment by 172.7% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:INVH traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.48. 3,535,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,456,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.83. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 89.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $32.70.
INVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.
About Invitation Homes
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
Recommended Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?
Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.