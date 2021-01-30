Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) declared a dividend on Friday, January 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Invitation Homes has raised its dividend payment by 172.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.48. 3,535,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,456,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.83. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 89.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $459.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.08 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

