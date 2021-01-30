Investec Group (INVP.L) (LON:INVP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $167.90

Investec Group (INVP.L) (LON:INVP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $167.90 and traded as high as $195.30. Investec Group (INVP.L) shares last traded at $190.35, with a volume of 4,739,698 shares traded.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price target on Investec Group (INVP.L) from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 212 ($2.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 192.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 167.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 1.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 2.78%. Investec Group (INVP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.29%.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom and Europe, South Africa, Mauritius, India, Hong Kong, India, Australia, and the United States. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

