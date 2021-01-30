Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.39% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Investar’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.95. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.22. The company has a market cap of $171.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Investar had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 12.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Investar will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Investar by 442.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

