Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Raised by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 3.6% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 163.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,670,000 after purchasing an additional 48,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 137,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $6.76 on Friday, hitting $314.56. The stock had a trading volume of 55,259,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,490,875. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $330.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.561 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

