Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on IVR. Bank of America boosted their target price on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an underperform rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $2.80.

NYSE:IVR opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $732.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.45. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 11th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

In other news, Director James R. Lientz, Jr. sold 10,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $37,236.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,244.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 4.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,310,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 59,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,272,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,748,000 after buying an additional 1,919,045 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 94.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2,376.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 48,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 46,332 shares during the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.