Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.89.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of IVZ stock traded down $0.94 on Monday, hitting $20.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,643,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,893,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.11.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 253.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.