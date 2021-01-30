Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a growth of 259.3% from the December 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 14,911 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 30,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter.

KBWD stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.70. 252,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,557. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $22.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%.

