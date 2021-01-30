Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.91 and last traded at $26.92. 14,148 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 14,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.94.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIGD. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 86.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 187.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 71,671 shares during the period.

