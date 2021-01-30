Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 565,900 shares, a growth of 170.1% from the December 31st total of 209,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NYSE:VTA opened at $10.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $11.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th.

In other Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 52,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $499,158.50. Insiders have bought 310,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,294 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 30,417 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 239,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 170,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 60,999 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,114,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after buying an additional 59,983 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

