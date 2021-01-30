Intouch Insight Ltd. (INX.V) (CVE:INX) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.70

Intouch Insight Ltd. (INX.V) (CVE:INX)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and traded as low as $0.65. Intouch Insight Ltd. (INX.V) shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 41,252 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.54. The company has a market cap of C$14.72 million and a PE ratio of 162.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47.

Intouch Insight Ltd. (INX.V) (CVE:INX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.97 million for the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael John Gaffney sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total value of C$32,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,710,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,197,182.70. Insiders have sold 205,500 shares of company stock worth $134,760 in the last three months.

About Intouch Insight Ltd. (INX.V) (CVE:INX)

Intouch Insight Ltd. develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service platforms, and delivers services for private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's software platforms include IntouchCapture, IntouchCheck, IntouchSurvey, and LiaCX that facilitate the development of data collection programs comprising event lead capture, customer satisfaction surveys, and mobile forms, checklist, and audits.

