Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IKTSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America raised Intertek Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC raised Intertek Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intertek Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of IKTSY stock opened at $75.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of $46.63 and a 52-week high of $82.42.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intertek Group (IKTSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.