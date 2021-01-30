Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Shares Gap Up to $4.17

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.17, but opened at $5.27. Interpace Biosciences shares last traded at $4.98, with a volume of 14,722 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Interpace Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Interpace Biosciences from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Get Interpace Biosciences alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.37). Interpace Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 251.52% and a negative net margin of 115.30%. The company had revenue of $8.25 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interpace Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDXG. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpace Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpace Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpace Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $880,000. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG)

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.