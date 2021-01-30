International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

INSW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of International Seaways from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Seaways from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.30. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $99.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Seaways will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in International Seaways by 961.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in International Seaways by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in International Seaways by 321.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

