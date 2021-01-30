International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) (LON:IPF) Shares Gap Up to $80.50

International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) (LON:IPF) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $80.50, but opened at $84.30. International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) shares last traded at $79.60, with a volume of 115,047 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of £178.99 million and a P/E ratio of -7.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 83.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 70.16.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

