International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) (LON:IPF) Shares Gap Up to $80.50

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2021 // Comments off

International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) (LON:IPF) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $80.50, but opened at $84.30. International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) shares last traded at $79.60, with a volume of 115,047 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of £178.99 million and a P/E ratio of -7.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 83.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 70.16.

International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) Company Profile (LON:IPF)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

See Also: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.