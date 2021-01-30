International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Goodbody raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets cut International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $3.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.36.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($3.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.48) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 45.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

