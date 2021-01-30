International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,335,000.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

In related news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,136,977.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,508,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PZZA opened at $102.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.85, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $108.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.95.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

PZZA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.76.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.