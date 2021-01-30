International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 307.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $187,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $36,199.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,911 shares of company stock worth $940,024. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $25.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

