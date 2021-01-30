International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $91,000 Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,472 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 461.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $66.12 on Friday. Seagate Technology plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $77.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.64%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $234,192.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $297,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,724 shares in the company, valued at $489,856.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,718,067 shares of company stock worth $287,379,498 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

