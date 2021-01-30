International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,700 Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,993 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.78. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $914.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.54 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

CSIQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CICC Research raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

