International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $78,000 in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 530.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.20. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

A number of analysts have commented on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

