International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $971,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,149,000.

Shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.89. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $17.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This is an increase from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%.

