International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,300 Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $13,699,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 139,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 130,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 68,348 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STL opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $21.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.27 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

STL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hovde Group raised Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,714.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

