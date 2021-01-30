International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of EQIX opened at $739.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $703.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $745.55. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $477.87 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The company has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 145.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total value of $3,545,861.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,533,757.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total transaction of $1,408,138.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,386 shares of company stock valued at $21,065,371 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $804.45.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.