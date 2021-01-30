Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $23.44

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.44 and traded as high as $25.30. Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) shares last traded at $24.73, with a volume of 436,721 shares trading hands.

IFP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price target on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$35.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.89 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$644.88 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Interfor Co. will post 3.7884195 earnings per share for the current year.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

