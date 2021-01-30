Insureum (ISR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Insureum token can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Insureum has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $101,294.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Insureum has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00068093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $306.53 or 0.00895939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00051398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,463.94 or 0.04278945 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00028386 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018044 BTC.

About Insureum

ISR is a token. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

Insureum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

