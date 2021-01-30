Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) traded up 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $277.00 and last traded at $275.03. 425,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 493,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.11.

Get Insulet alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 607.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 7.5% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Insulet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

About Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.